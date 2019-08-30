Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,097,000 after acquiring an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $2,375,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,924,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,202. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.