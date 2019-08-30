Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 40,641.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 281,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,750,000 after acquiring an additional 195,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191,099 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.41. 36,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average of $286.29. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

