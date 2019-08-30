Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,104 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

EnerSys stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

