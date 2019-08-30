Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,257 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 355.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of SID opened at $3.38 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

