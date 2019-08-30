Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 38,044 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,966,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,400 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,615,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,898 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 7,510,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 555,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

