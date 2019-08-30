Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,792.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,868.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,823.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

