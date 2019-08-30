Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.92 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,603,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.