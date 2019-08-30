Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,672 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,958 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 12.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

VER stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

