Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 27,305 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a current ratio of 943.01. The company has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.78. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

