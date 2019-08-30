Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,449 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 296.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,531,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,931,052. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

