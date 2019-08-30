ValuEngine Downgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

