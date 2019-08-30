Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $149.57. 351,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

