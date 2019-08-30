Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of WSM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

