Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 10,984 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,964. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

