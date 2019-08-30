Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,303.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

