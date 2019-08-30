Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,926. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

