Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.83.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 928,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average of $183.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

