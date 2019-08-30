Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $23.90 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,742. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.