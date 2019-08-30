UTRUST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $846,961.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $846,961.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01367870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

