USDK Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010440 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

