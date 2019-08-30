Universe Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $242,328.00 and $178.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

