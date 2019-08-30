UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

