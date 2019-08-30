United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of United States Steel worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,090,000 after acquiring an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,537,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $11.16 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Vertical Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

