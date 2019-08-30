United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

