United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

UIHC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

