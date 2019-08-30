Ulord Market Cap Tops $2.00 Million (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ulord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, Ulord has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ulord has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $43,962.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021633 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 211,277,186 coins and its circulating supply is 113,779,541 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ulord is ulord.one

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.