ugChain Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $58,969.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ugChain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.11 or 0.04908851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.