UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UDR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,906,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 181,551 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,802,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 132,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $985,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

