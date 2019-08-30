UBS Group Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.