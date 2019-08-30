TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $136,810.00 and $64.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022276 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.67 or 0.02188355 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022438 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

