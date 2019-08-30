Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 174,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,197. The company has a market capitalization of $732.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,300 shares of company stock worth $176,965. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.