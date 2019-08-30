Tripio 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.93 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00232565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.01342044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021605 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

