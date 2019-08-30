Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,930,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.06. 168,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.80. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

