Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.13. 164,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

