Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

