Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imax were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,809,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,666,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 966,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149,971 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Imax by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Imax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil S. Braun sold 8,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,846.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $66,713.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,571.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $276,798. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,960. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

