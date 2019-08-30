Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 463,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 8,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,663. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

