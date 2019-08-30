Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $78,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.