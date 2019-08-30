Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $147,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,215. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.