Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Core Laboratories worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 211.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 428.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 408.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 9,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,659. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

