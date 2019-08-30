Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Receives $12.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Transocean stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 212,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,536,484. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 98,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $622,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,849 shares of company stock valued at $810,982. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 535.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

