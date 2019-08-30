Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,955 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

