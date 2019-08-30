Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,451. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $227.70. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

