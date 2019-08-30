Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 41,845 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,845 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 277,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the period.

NVG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

