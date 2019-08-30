Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 140,287 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWP. Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $599,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $34,574,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 620,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 44,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,065. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

