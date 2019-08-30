Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.37 Million Investment in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 6.95% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $34.86.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

