Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $183.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 9375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million and a P/E ratio of -35.82.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

