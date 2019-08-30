Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.20. 3,733,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$65.56 and a 52 week high of C$80.05.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,525,040.64.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

