Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$71.86. 1,560,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$65.56 and a 1 year high of C$80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

