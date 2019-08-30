Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Tocagen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on Tocagen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 7,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,175. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90. Tocagen has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. Analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tocagen (TOCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.